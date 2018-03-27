Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 17th.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE DEA) traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 289,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,411. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.27, a P/E ratio of 199.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,040.10%.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

