Eastman Chemical (EMN) versus Sensient Technologies (SXT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sensient Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Eastman Chemical pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sensient Technologies pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Sensient Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $9.55 billion 1.58 $1.38 billion $10.12 10.42 Sensient Technologies $1.36 billion 2.19 $89.60 million $2.03 33.99

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Sensient Technologies. Eastman Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensient Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eastman Chemical and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 7 7 0 2.50 Sensient Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50

Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus price target of $102.08, indicating a potential downside of 3.86%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $90.77, indicating a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 15.44% 22.02% 6.98% Sensient Technologies 6.58% 17.37% 8.84%

Risk and Volatility

Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Sensient Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets. In the AM segment, it produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness products. The CI segment leverages large scale and vertical integration from the cellulose and acetyl, olefins, and alkylamines streams to support its specialty operating segments. Its product lines in Fibers segment include Acetate Tow, Acetate Yarn and Acetyl Chemical Products.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s three segments include the Flavors & Fragrances Group and the Color Group, which are managed on a product-and-services basis, and the Asia Pacific Group, which is managed on a geographic basis. The Company’s principal products include flavors, flavor enhancers and bionutrients; fragrances, aroma chemicals and essential oils; natural ingredients, including dehydrated vegetables and other food ingredients; natural and synthetic food and beverage colors; cosmetic colors and ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients and ingredients, and technical colors, specialty inks and colors, and specialty dyes and pigments.

