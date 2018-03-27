Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.0985456004769 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of EVT stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

