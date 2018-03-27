eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,782.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $31,782.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.01743590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004820 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015703 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00022580 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

