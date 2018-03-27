Ecobit Hits Market Cap of $8.01 Million (CRYPTO:ECOB)

Ecobit (CURRENCY:ECOB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Ecobit has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Ecobit token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Ecobit has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $77.00 worth of Ecobit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00719407 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00145742 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00190898 BTC.

About Ecobit

Ecobit was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ecobit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,444,444 tokens. The official website for Ecobit is www.ecobit.io. Ecobit’s official Twitter account is @ecobit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EcoBit is a NEM-based token. The fund gathered during the ICO are to be used to participate in green-related projects. The returns from the projects are reinvested in developing more green projects, which benefit the communities and token holders, plus provides an income stream to token holders. “

Buying and Selling Ecobit

Ecobit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Ecobit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ecobit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ecobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

