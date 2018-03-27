EcoCoin (ECO) Market Capitalization Tops $169,628.00

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One EcoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, EcoCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EcoCoin has a market capitalization of $169,628.00 and approximately $4,427.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00045584 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001979 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,301.40 or 3.18421000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00125970 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001996 BTC.

EcoCoin Profile

ECO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,159,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,425 coins. EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EcoCoin

EcoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy EcoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EcoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

