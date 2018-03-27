Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $153.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Ecolab’s stock has outperformed the broader industry. Ecolab has been gaining prominence lately, thanks to Global-Industrial segmental growth in Europe, North America and Latin America. Strength in the Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is also a positive. A robust product portfolio and expanding customer base is likely to drive organic sales over the long haul. On the flipside, Ecolab ended the fourth quarter on an unfavorable note, missing the Estimate on both the counts. Despite strength in Pest Elimination business, the Other segment declined year over year on reported basis. Ecolab operates in highly competitive markets, which might mar prospects over the long haul. We believe that volatility in foreign currency exchange rates will remain a significant headwind for the company. Ecolab faces pricing pressure in the Energy segment which is likely to hurt profits.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Ecolab (ECL) traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 592,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,430. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $123.65 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $38,201.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 442,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.60 per share, with a total value of $59,563,057.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 694,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

