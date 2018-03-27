Edison International (EIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20,252.42, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.20. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

