Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,904 Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.44. 1,009,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,331. The firm has a market cap of $36,890.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6029 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Vanguard Value ETF’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/edmonds-duncan-registered-investment-advisors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-vanguard-value-etf-vtv-updated.html.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.