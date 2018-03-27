EDUCare One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.83 Million (CRYPTO:EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One EDUCare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $17.83 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00734172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00150558 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00187706 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

