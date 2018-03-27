EGO (EGO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

EGO (CURRENCY:EGO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. EGO has a market capitalization of $47,380.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EGO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EGO coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00143291 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024539 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000573 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001614 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC.

EGO Profile

EGO (CRYPTO:EGO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. EGO’s total supply is 60,000,001 coins.

Buying and Selling EGO

EGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase EGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EGO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

