QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 752.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,750.18, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $40.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/eii-capital-management-inc-decreases-position-in-qts-realty-trust-inc-qts-updated.html.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.