Elastos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.68 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Elastos has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.86 or 0.00388941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00722478 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012641 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00146285 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00192155 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ total supply is 33,000,000 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to purchase Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

