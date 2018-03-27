Elbit Systems (ESLT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.227865708359 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ESLT stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,452.74, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.78. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.68 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs.

