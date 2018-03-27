Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Shares Down 7.8%

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 919,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,319,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Electro Scientific Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electro Scientific Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.72, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Electro Scientific Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 227.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 723.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

