Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Electronics For Imaging earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.5737412154691 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

EFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of EFII stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Electronics For Imaging has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,206.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,886,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,640. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

