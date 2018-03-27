Elementis plc (ELM) Receives GBX 324.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.17 ($4.48).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group upgraded Elementis to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($4.56) in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.63) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.94) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Elementis from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 340 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Elementis (ELM) traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 303.20 ($4.19). The stock had a trading volume of 329,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 255.10 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 321.80 ($4.45). The company has a market cap of $1,450.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,368.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 93,173 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £289,768.03 ($400,342.68).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Products and Chromium. The Specialty Products segment provides functional additives to the coatings, personal care and energy markets. It offers rheological additives and modifiers, high performance dispersing agents, organoclays and colorants, defoamers and coalescing agents, wetting and slip agents, loanolin and other natural oil derivatives, flow and leveling additives, other specialty additives and resins.

