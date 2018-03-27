Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Blucora (BCOR)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,354,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 520,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,756,000 after buying an additional 268,791 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 253,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,431,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 40.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after buying an additional 209,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blucora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Blucora has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1,100.03, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.99 million. Blucora had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 77,750 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,891,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 33,572 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $806,735.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,842 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

