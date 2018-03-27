Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MCBC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MCBC by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 843,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MCBC by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MCBC by 663.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 198,482 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in MCBC in the 4th quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MCBC by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $482.30, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. MCBC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. MCBC had a return on equity of 149.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MCBC from $28.00 to $29.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MCBC from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MCBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

