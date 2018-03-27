Ellington Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,396 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $526,879,000 after buying an additional 1,968,718 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $98,751,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Express by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $242,003,000 after purchasing an additional 959,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Express by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,710,000 after purchasing an additional 911,306 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 11,602.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 901,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 893,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $109.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $117.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

AXP stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77,812.22, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Express has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $102.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other American Express news, insider James Peter Bush sold 12,789 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,271,866.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ellington-management-group-llc-takes-238000-position-in-american-express-axp-updated.html.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.