Emerald Crypto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $197,386.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007081 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000138 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

