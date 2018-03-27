Emercoin Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $126.01 million and approximately $771,009.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00037493 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00817456 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016139 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 41,521,622 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, xBTCe, Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

