Enbridge (ENB) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from C$59.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.93.

ENB stock traded up C$1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$39.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $69,600.00, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.26. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$38.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.73 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 11.00%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Robert Ross Rooney bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.80 per share, with a total value of C$248,880.00. Insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $290,630 in the last three months.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

