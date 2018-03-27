Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5,508.55, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.59%. equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/encompass-healths-ehc-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-credit-suisse-group-updated.html.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.