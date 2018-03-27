Endocyte (ECYT) Shares Down 9.8%

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 2,137,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,271,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECYT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Endocyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endocyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endocyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen raised shares of Endocyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Endocyte in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endocyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a market cap of $679.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Endocyte had a negative net margin of 78,662.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $45,676.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Low sold 50,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $222,753.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,058 shares of company stock worth $491,184. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECYT. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endocyte during the 4th quarter valued at $6,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,138,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 786,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 1,443.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 162,498 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endocyte during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endocyte

Endocyte Inc (Endocyte) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Company uses its technology to create small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging diagnostics. The Company’s pipeline includes Folate-Tubulysin (EC1456), the Company’s second generation SMDC, also targets the folate receptor; PSMA Tubulysin (EC1169), the Company’s non-folate SMDC, which is a tubulysin therapeutic targeting PSMA; Vintafolide (Folate DAVLBH), SMDC, vintafolide, targets the folate receptor with the anti-cancer drug payload DAVLBH; Folate-DNA alkylator (EC1788), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC with a potent DNA alkylator drug; Folate-Aminopterin (EC1669) is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment in inflammatory diseases, and Folate-mTor inhibitor (EC0371), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease(PKD).

