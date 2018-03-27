Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,902 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205,314.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 69,699 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $2,550,286.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

