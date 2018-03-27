Endurant Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $891.79 and a PE ratio of -4.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $963,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kimberly Gentile sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 788,546 shares of company stock valued at $22,729,021.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/endurant-capital-management-lp-invests-278000-in-biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-co-ltd-bhvn-stock-updated.html.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds targeting orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. It has a portfolio of multiple late-stage drug candidates.

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.