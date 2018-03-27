Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.16.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $604,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $3,771,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,703 shares of company stock worth $22,433,887. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $140.41. The stock had a trading volume of 543,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,587. The firm has a market cap of $28,420.41, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Endurant Capital Management LP” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/endurant-capital-management-lp-raises-stake-in-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-updated.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.