Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Enduro Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Enduro Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.0% annually over the last three years. Enduro Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Enduro Royalty Trust to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of NDRO stock remained flat at $$3.55 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,843. Enduro Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enduro Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust formed by Enduro Resource Partners LLC (Enduro), as trustor, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (the Trustee), as trustee, and Wilmington Trust Company (the Delaware Trustee), as Delaware Trustee. The Trust was created to acquire and hold for the benefit of the Trust unitholders a net profits interest representing the right to receive approximately 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro as of the date of the conveyance of the net profits interest to the Trust (the Net Profits Interest).

