Enel Generaci�n Chile (EOCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Enel Generaci�n Chile (NYSE:EOCC) have earned an average broker rating score of 4.35 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has issued a sell rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $21.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Enel Generaci�n Chile an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EOCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Enel Generaci�n Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Enel Generaci�n Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

EOCC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,458. Enel Generaci�n Chile has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $7,302.30, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enel Generaci�n Chile by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Generaci�n Chile by 1,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Generaci�n Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Generaci�n Chile by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 237,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 100,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Generaci�n Chile by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Generaci�n Chile

Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama.

