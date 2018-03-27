Energous (WATT) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Roth Capital set a $46.00 target price on shares of Energous and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services boosted their target price on shares of Energous from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energous currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.38. Energous has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,278.77% and a negative return on equity of 312.80%. analysts expect that Energous will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gaulding sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,433.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Aaron Leabman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,846.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,159 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.

