Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of HPF stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.01. 16,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,940. Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$5.80.

Get Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 13th” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/energy-leaders-plus-income-fund-hpf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-03-on-april-13th.html.

About Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.