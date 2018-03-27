Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of HPF stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,940. Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$5.80.

About Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

