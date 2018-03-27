Energy Recovery (ERII) Given a $20.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) has been given a $20.00 price objective by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 134.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERII. BidaskClub downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ERII stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 121,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,032. The company has a market cap of $436.74, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 5.35. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,829,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 409,756 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. Its segments include Water, Oil & Gas, and Corporate. The Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

