Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0884 on Major Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $10.76 million and $9,771.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00200910 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001020 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008915 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,744,270 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

