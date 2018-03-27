Enerplus (ERF) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.27.

Enerplus (ERF) traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.65. The company had a trading volume of 653,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.04. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$8.97 and a 1 year high of C$15.89.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.63%.

The company also recently declared a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

In related news, insider David Mccoy sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total value of C$114,945.48. Also, insider Daniel John Fitzgerald bought 13,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.05 per share, with a total value of C$182,650.00.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

