Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.13

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $98.25 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, Binance and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00718929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00144256 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00192950 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,192,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is www.enjin.com. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin is a decentralized platform that wants to manage, distribute, and trade virtual goods. Giving gamers and content creators a new model of virtual ownership. Enjin Coin platform is made for the game industry. SDKs for multiple languages, wallets and payment platforms will be available and completely open-source. “

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to buy Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

