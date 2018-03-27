Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media stories about Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Envision Healthcare earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5749842717814 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE EVHC) traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.05. 2,421,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,534. Envision Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4,584.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Envision Healthcare’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envision Healthcare Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

