EOS (EOS) Price Tops $5.85 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One EOS token can now be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00074895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, Liqui and Coinrail. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.42 billion and approximately $886.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031821 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001198 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EOS Token Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,608,804 tokens. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. “

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, BigONE, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Liqui, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, YoBit, EtherDelta, Bithumb, Tidex, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, EXX, COSS, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, BtcTrade.im, OEX, OKEx, Coinrail, Exrates, Huobi, Bibox, Mercatox, CoolCoin and Kraken. It is not possible to purchase EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

