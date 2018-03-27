Equal (EQL) Market Cap Tops $738,130.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $738,130.00 and approximately $3,095.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002802 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00724002 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012549 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191910 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s total supply is 797,620,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,999,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

