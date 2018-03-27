Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Bill Barrett Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BBG)

Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bill Barrett in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly expects that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bill Barrett’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill Barrett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bill Barrett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Bill Barrett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill Barrett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of Bill Barrett stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. 2,515,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,838. The firm has a market cap of $534.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Bill Barrett has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill Barrett in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bill Barrett by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bill Barrett by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bill Barrett by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,266,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 2,038,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill Barrett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

