William Blair Weighs in on eHealth, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for eHealth’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

eHealth stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,698. eHealth has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.69.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.28. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 27.04% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $3,569,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,558,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 221,291 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

