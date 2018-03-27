Equity Residential (EQR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Residential earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0770980848417 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. UBS upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

EQR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $21,486.38, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 132.52%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $26,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $39,795.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

