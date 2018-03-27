Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Chardan Capital

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.63% from the company’s previous close.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

ESPR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.66. 1,089,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,042. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,859.45, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $838,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,076.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,517,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $832,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

