Espers Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.73 Million (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $20,708.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.04727010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00593499 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00077565 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00046182 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038179 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 21,339,649,131 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

