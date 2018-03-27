Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 633,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97,820.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/essex-financial-services-inc-has-4-32-million-holdings-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.