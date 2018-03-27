Essilor International (ESLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Essilor International (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essilor International researches, develops, manufactures and markets around the world a wide range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It creates lenses for various types of visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia and stigmatism. The group’s know-how also covers the manufacture and sale of optical instruments mainly machines used to edge finished lenses and diagnose visual disorders. The Company sells its products through various flagship brands such as Varilux, Crizal, Essilor, Definity and Xperio. Essilor International is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France. “

ESLOY stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $65.36. 32,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Essilor International has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

About Essilor International

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is a France-based ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services for eye care professionals.

