Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.52

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.52 and last traded at $148.64, with a volume of 769766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.21.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $144.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

The stock has a market cap of $52,886.19, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 77,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $9,896,572.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $685,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,453 shares of company stock worth $33,517,643. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 931.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,040,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,208,000 after acquiring an additional 939,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

