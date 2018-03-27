Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of ETHO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/etho-climate-leadership-u-s-etf-etho-declares-0-04-quarterly-dividend-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.