Euronav (EURN) and Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Euronav (NYSE: EURN) and Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Euronav and Genesee & Wyoming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 2 3 0 2.60 Genesee & Wyoming 0 3 5 0 2.63

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus price target of $80.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Euronav’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Genesee & Wyoming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Genesee & Wyoming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $554.80 million 2.40 $1.24 million $0.01 835.84 Genesee & Wyoming $2.21 billion 2.02 $549.05 million $8.77 8.11

Genesee & Wyoming has higher revenue and earnings than Euronav. Genesee & Wyoming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Genesee & Wyoming does not pay a dividend. Euronav pays out 1,201.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Genesee & Wyoming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 0.24% -1.16% -0.74% Genesee & Wyoming 24.87% 5.23% 2.30%

Summary

Genesee & Wyoming beats Euronav on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In North America, the Company has operations in eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Pacific, Southern and Canada. Outside the United States, the Company has operations in two regions: Australia and the United Kingdom/Europe (which consists of operations in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as the provision of management and technical support through Freightliner to Saudi Arabia Railway Company).

